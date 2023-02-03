Unraveling the intricate symbolism in new exhibition ‘Torn Mixology’
“Torn Mixology” is a fresh take on what one might expect to see in a gallery. You won’t find painting, sculpture, or photography there. Instead, Felia Davenport leads the viewer through a life sized clothing installation that weaves together her memories and lived experiences with commentary on racism and generational trauma from a first person perspective.
Five mannequins, outfits and backdrops comprise the exhibition. Each outfit represents a moment in her life where her mixed-race identity was questioned. “It's a study of racial identity,” Davenport said on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air. “And, ultimately, I think the study is about how words matter.”
Davenport said she lives with CPTSD, complex post traumatic stress disorder, which caused her to lose many of her childhood memories. She said that, in many ways, “Torn Mixology” helps preserve the memories she has.
The exhibition is dedicated to Davenport’s young daughter as a demonstration of self empowerment. “It's really…saying I love me. I am who I am. I'm not apologizing anymore for it.”
Related Event
What: “Torn Mixology” opening reception
When: February 3, 5 – 8pm
Where: The Gallery at The Kranzberg, 501 N. Grand Blvd.
Hear more about how “Torn Mixology” was developed by listening to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Stitcher, or by clicking the play button below.
“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.