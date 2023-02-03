Unraveling the intricate symbolism in new exhibition ‘Torn Mixology’

“Torn Mixology” is a fresh take on what one might expect to see in a gallery. You won’t find painting, sculpture, or photography there. Instead, Felia Davenport leads the viewer through a life sized clothing installation that weaves together her memories and lived experiences with commentary on racism and generational trauma from a first person perspective.

Felia Davenport / Felia Davenport embroidered her original poetry into the garments using braiding hair.

Five mannequins, outfits and backdrops comprise the exhibition. Each outfit represents a moment in her life where her mixed-race identity was questioned. “It's a study of racial identity,” Davenport said on Friday’s St. Louis on the Air. “And, ultimately, I think the study is about how words matter.”

Davenport said she lives with CPTSD, complex post traumatic stress disorder , which caused her to lose many of her childhood memories. She said that, in many ways, “Torn Mixology” helps preserve the memories she has.

The exhibition is dedicated to Davenport’s young daughter as a demonstration of self empowerment. “It's really…saying I love me. I am who I am. I'm not apologizing anymore for it.”

Related Event

What: “Torn Mixology” opening reception

When: February 3, 5 – 8pm

Where: The Gallery at The Kranzberg, 501 N. Grand Blvd.

