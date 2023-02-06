Monday: ‘This Is Not My Home’ explores immigration through a child’s eyes

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

What makes a place “home?”

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk with the author/illustrator duo behind “This Is Not My Home,” an illustrated kids’ book by Vivienne Chang and Eugenia Yoh. The pair met as undergraduate students at Washington University, where they became best friends… and teamed up to create and publish a picture book about Lily, a young Taiwanese American girl whose experience of "reverse" immigration explores the meaning of home: where it is, what it can be, and how it comes to be.

Sample pages from the new children's book "This Is Not My Home."

Related Event

What: “This Is Not My Home” St. Louis book launch

When: Tuesday, February 7, 2022 from 6-7PM

Where: Subterranean Books, 6271 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63130

Have a question or comment about “reverse” immigration, or making home in a “new” place? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.