St. Louis on the Air

Monday: ‘This Is Not My Home’ explores immigration through a child’s eyes

By Elaine Cha
Published February 6, 2023 at 9:23 AM CST
020623_authorphoto_this is not my phone.jpeg
“This Is Not My Home” author and illustrator Vivienne Chang and Eugenia Yoh

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

What makes a place “home?”

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk with the author/illustrator duo behind “This Is Not My Home,” an illustrated kids’ book by Vivienne Chang and Eugenia Yoh. The pair met as undergraduate students at Washington University, where they became best friends… and teamed up to create and publish a picture book about Lily, a young Taiwanese American girl whose experience of "reverse" immigration explores the meaning of home: where it is, what it can be, and how it comes to be.

Sample Slide 2.jpg
Sample pages from the new children's book "This Is Not My Home."

Related Event
What: “This Is Not My Home” St. Louis book launch
When: Tuesday, February 7, 2022 from 6-7PM
Where: Subterranean Books, 6271 Delmar Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63130

