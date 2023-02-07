Tuesday: Illinois spent decades refusing to repatriate Native American burial remains

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Illinois holds thousands of burial remains taken from Native American mounds and other sites. But a new investigation from ProPublica has revealed how the state’s museum system “did close to nothing” to repatriate those remains under the requirements of a 1990 federal law.

The ProPublica investigation , published January 27, also noted that the remains of at least 15,461 Native Americans were excavated in Illinois, more than in any other state.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, ProPublica reporter Logan Jaffe discusses her findings, and what she’s learned about the burial remains long displayed at Dickson Mounds State Museum.

