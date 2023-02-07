© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Tuesday: Illinois spent decades refusing to repatriate Native American burial remains

By Danny Wicentowski
Published February 7, 2023 at 12:16 PM CST
Logan Pappenfort looking at objects in display case
Sky Hopinka for ProPublica
/
Logan Pappenfort, a member of the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma and interim director at the Dickson Mounds Museum, is part of a group of people who have started to confront the history of the museum, including its lack of repatriations.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Illinois holds thousands of burial remains taken from Native American mounds and other sites. But a new investigation from ProPublica has revealed how the state’s museum system “did close to nothing” to repatriate those remains under the requirements of a 1990 federal law.

The ProPublica investigation, published January 27, also noted that the remains of at least 15,461 Native Americans were excavated in Illinois, more than in any other state.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, ProPublica reporter Logan Jaffe discusses her findings, and what she’s learned about the burial remains long displayed at Dickson Mounds State Museum.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org. 

