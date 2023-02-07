Tuesday: Why STL County removed a memorial to ‘white colonists’

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In 1955, a sign was erected in Clayton, Missouri. It recounted the history of the founding of St. Louis County. According to the sign, that history began when the county was “first visited by white colonists” in the early 1700s.

Then, in November 2022, the sign was gone . It was quietly taken down by the St. Louis County government, and that act represents a victory of sorts for advocates like Geoff Ward, who has spent years asking for its removal.

Ward, a professor of African and African-American studies at Washington University, will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss his efforts to convince local officials to remove the historical marker, which stood for years on a prominent corner in downtown Clayton, immediately outside the St. Louis County Police headquarters.

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.