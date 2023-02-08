Thursday: Exploring Black history, its sources, and who gets to tell it

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Americans have celebrated Black History Month for the last 53 years, but this tradition also highlights the way Black history is represented by schools, media and institutions. February has been designated as the time to share Black history facts and uplift the stories of Black Civil Rights Leaders Black Americans who broke barriers in various fields, yet many Americans admit that they were not exposed to Black history until adulthood or that they learned Black history from their own families .

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll reflect on the ways we learn and interpret Black history, the spread of misconceptions around Black history, and why it matters where, and from whom, you learn Black history.

Joining the discussion will be Cicely Hunter, Public Historian for the African American History Initiative at the Missouri Historical Society, Pam Sanfilippio, Program Manager of Museum Services & Interpretation at the Gateway Arch National Park, and Vivian Gibson, author of “The Last Children of Mill Creek.”

