St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: How early German immigrants helped shape Missouri and St. Louis

By Emily Woodbury
Published February 8, 2023 at 4:37 PM CST
Union Station in St. Louis
Pete
/
Flickr
Union Station in St. Louis was developed by German born architect Theodore Link.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

The first wave of German immigrants came to Missouri in the mid-1830s. Within just a few years, the German population in the Show-Me State, and St. Louis in particular, increased exponentially.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll explore the people, places and ideas that helped shape Missouri’s German cultural heritage with University of Missouri Professor Emeritus W. Arthur Mehrhoff. A documentary film, based on Mehrhoff’s 2019 book “Explore Missouri's German Heritage,” will be screened February 23 at the John B. Busch Brewery event center in Washington, Missouri.

Related Event
What: An exclusive showing of “Exploring Missouri’s German Heritage”
When: 5 - 9 p.m. on February 23, 2023
Where: John B. Busch Brewery (108 Busch Ave, Washington, MO 63090)

Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
