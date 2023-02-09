Friday: David Dwight IV reflects on his time leading Forward Through Ferguson

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In 2014, the killing of Michael Brown by a former Ferguson police officer gripped the region — and the country. It led to months of protests and compelled many St. Louisans to activism around racial profiling and police brutality.

One such activist, David Dwight IV, got involved in activism while a student at Washington University and that led him to work for the Ferguson Commission. In 2019, Dwight became the executive director and lead strategy catalyst of Forward Through Ferguson, the organization born out of the Ferguson Commission’s report and whose goal was to create lasting change around racial strife and inequality.

Dwight will step down from his role at the end of March.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from Dwight and reflect on the last eight years at Forward Through Ferguson — four of which he served in leadership — and what he hopes leadership in the St. Louis area will do to keep moving forward from the commission’s work.

