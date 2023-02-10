© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
SLOTA fleur de lis cover with STLPR Logo - 2023 @1800px.png
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: Critically endangered elephants play major role in rainforest conservation

By Emily Woodbury
Published February 10, 2023 at 9:47 AM CST
An African elephant in the rainforest
Philippe Chassot
/
To better understand the relationship between African elephants and atmospheric carbon, researchers including St. Louis University’s Stephen Blake analyzed data consisting of markings on thousands of trees — and hundreds of piles of elephant dung.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Critically endangered elephants in the Congo Basin play a key role in creating forests, which in turn, store carbon and maintain the biodiversity of African rainforests. If the species becomes extinct, the second largest rainforest on earth would lose between six and nine percent of their ability to capture atmospheric carbon, negatively affecting the Earth’s climate.

That’s according to research by Stephen Blake, an associate professor of biology at St. Louis University. Blake’s work was published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Science last month.

Blake will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss the relationship between African elephants and atmospheric carbon.

