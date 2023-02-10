© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Friday: How a gorilla swap between St. Louis and Chicago may ensure the species’ survival

By Emily Woodbury
Published February 10, 2023 at 9:42 AM CST
Western lowland gorilla Zachary
Jim Schulz
/
Western lowland gorilla Zachary is 7 years old. He recently moved from Brookfield Zoo in Chicago to St. Louis Zoo.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Western lowland gorilla Jontu
JoEllen Toler
/
Western lowland gorilla Jontu is 26 years old. He recently moved from St. Louis Zoo to Brookfield Zoo in Chicago.

Two western lowland gorillas — Jontu of St. Louis Zoo and Zachary of Brookfield Zoo in Chicago — recently swapped homes. The move marks a major milestone for Jontu, who, at 26-years-old, will now be the leader, or “silverback,” of the gorilla group at Brookfield.

For 7-year-old Zachary, the St. Louis Zoo offers a chance to grow up and develop social connections with a bachelor group. Zachary arrived in St. Louis last week, and the zoo’s primate caretaker Helen Boostrom said he’s still settling in.

“It’s a very slow integration process,” she said, adding that they are taking cues from Zachary to determine when he will be fully integrated into the group.

Boostrom will join Friday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about how the recent gorilla swap plays into the Species Survival Plan for this critically endangered species.

Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Emily Woodbury
