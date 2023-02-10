Monday: This director decided to film in St. Louis before he wrote the script

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Filmmaker and former St. Louis resident Daniel Lawrence Wilson returned to the Gateway City for his directorial debut, “A Brush of Violence.” Wilson said the decision to film in St. Louis came first — and that he wrote the script to fit the city.

The film tells the suspense-filled story of how an anonymous painter carefully orchestrates the way his identity will be revealed.

Wilson will join Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about the many recognizable St. Louis locations used in his film, and why he thinks St. Louis is an underappreciated place for making movies.

