Thursday: New Music Circle hosts a show that will make you question what you know about music

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

New Music Circle welcomes three emerging artists to St. Louis this weekend: solo artist Madalyn Merkey and duo Jack Callahan and Jeff Witscher. Despite the fact that Callahan and Witscher do not rap or sing acapella, the only equipment they will have on stage with them are two microphones.

The artists write and perform under the umbrella-genre “experimental music” — the undefinable sonic space that can involve any and every sound imaginable. For over sixty-four years, the local nonprofit New Music Circle has brought experimental musicians and music lovers from all over the world to St. Louis, maintaining the city’s prominence in the experimental music scene.

Josh Levi and Alex Cunningham, experimental musicians and board members for New Music Circle, will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss what attendees can expect to hear on Saturday and how the nonprofit’s storied history has influenced music in St. Louis for more than 50 years.

Related Event

What: Madalyn Merkey and Jack Callahan for New Music Circle — ( Get tickets )

When: 8 p.m. on February 18, 2023 (Doors open at 7 p.m.)

Where: The Schlafly Tap Room (2100 Locust Street St. Louis, MO 63103)

