St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: ‘Pillars of the Valley’ and remembering Mill Creek Valley

By Miya Norfleet
Published February 16, 2023 at 11:05 AM CST
GIBSON-DAVIS COMBO.jpg
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Vivian Gibson, author of The Last Children of Mill Creek, and local artist Damon Davis collaborated on "Pillars of the Valley" — a public sculpture honoring the majority Black neighborhood that was razed in the name of urban renewal.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Mill Creek Valley — the predominantly Black neighborhood that was torn down in the late 1950s — was nearly forgotten by St. Louisans despite its rich history and relevant connection to notable Black leaders. Today St. Louis CITY SC has officially unveiled a new monument called “Pillars of the Valley” to encourage soccer fans to remember and recognize the history of the land on which the stadium stands — and the ills of the past that led to its demolition.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we will reflect on the advocacy and the art that brought Mill Creek Valley to the forefront of minds and hearts more than 60 years after its demolition.

Joining the discussion will be Vivian Gibson, author of “The Last Children of Mill Creek” and Damon Davis, local interdisciplinary artist and creator of “Pillars of the Valley.”

A public celebration of “Pillars of the Valley” will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 at CITYPARK on the corner of Market and 22nd Street.

Related Event
What: “Pillars of the Valley” Permanent Art Installation at CITYPARK
When: 2 p.m. to 4 on Sunday February 19, 2023
Where: 2019 Market Street St. Louis, MO 63103 (At the corner of 22nd Street and Market Street)

Miya Norfleet
Miya is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
