Thursday: ‘Pillars of the Valley’ and remembering Mill Creek Valley

Mill Creek Valley — the predominantly Black neighborhood that was torn down in the late 1950s — was nearly forgotten by St. Louisans despite its rich history and relevant connection to notable Black leaders. Today St. Louis CITY SC has officially unveiled a new monument called “Pillars of the Valley” to encourage soccer fans to remember and recognize the history of the land on which the stadium stands — and the ills of the past that led to its demolition.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we will reflect on the advocacy and the art that brought Mill Creek Valley to the forefront of minds and hearts more than 60 years after its demolition.

Joining the discussion will be Vivian Gibson, author of “The Last Children of Mill Creek” and Damon Davis, local interdisciplinary artist and creator of “Pillars of the Valley.”

A public celebration of “Pillars of the Valley” will be held on Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 at CITYPARK on the corner of Market and 22nd Street.

What: “Pillars of the Valley” Permanent Art Installation at CITYPARK

When: 2 p.m. to 4 on Sunday February 19, 2023

Where: 2019 Market Street St. Louis, MO 63103 (At the corner of 22nd Street and Market Street)

