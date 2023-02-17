Friday: The hearts and scars of St. Louis author Adina Talve-Goodman

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Collected from the writings left behind by St. Louis author Adina Talve-Goodman, the memoir and essay collection “Your Heart, Your Scars” traces the feelings and impressions of the young author as she navigates living with a congenital heart condition, including a heart transplant at the age of 19.

Talve-Goodman was working on her first book when she was diagnosed with cancer. She died in 2018.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarika Talve-Goodman and Hannah Tinti discuss the life and work of Adina Talve-Goodman, how they compiled the new essay collection, to preview a reading and appreciation event on March 2 at Central Reform Congregation.

