St. Louis on the Air

Friday: The hearts and scars of St. Louis author Adina Talve-Goodman

By Danny Wicentowski
Published February 17, 2023 at 12:06 PM CST
Adina Talve-Goodman
Maribeth Batcha
/
St. Louis author Adina Talve-Goodman. Her essay collection, published posthumously, is titled "Your Hearts, Your Scars."

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Collected from the writings left behind by St. Louis author Adina Talve-Goodman, the memoir and essay collection “Your Heart, Your Scars” traces the feelings and impressions of the young author as she navigates living with a congenital heart condition, including a heart transplant at the age of 19.

Talve-Goodman was working on her first book when she was diagnosed with cancer. She died in 2018.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Sarika Talve-Goodman and Hannah Tinti discuss the life and work of Adina Talve-Goodman, how they compiled the new essay collection, to preview a reading and appreciation event on March 2 at Central Reform Congregation.

"St. Louis on the Air" brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. 

St. Louis on the Air Books
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.