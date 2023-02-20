Monday: MoBot herbarium hopes to bring extinct plants back to life

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Conservationists are working against the clock to save endangered species of plants and animals because once a species goes extinct, there is no turning back. But what if there was something that could be done about it? Can scientists turn back time and bring new life to a globally extinct species?

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll learn about how Missouri Botanical Garden conservation scientists and herbarium team are working with plant scientists across the world to identify plant species in their collection that could possibly be brought back from the point of no return.

Joining the discussion will be Missouri Botanical Garden’s Conservation Scientist Matthew Albrecht and Herbarium Director Jordan Teisher.

Have a question or comment about herbaria and plant conservation? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.