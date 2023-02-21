Tuesday: St. Louis ‘Bug Dad’ now caring for 100 baby tarantulas seized by federal agents

Lara Hamdan / The spiderlings are currently on a diet of fruit flies, and some of them are starting to eat crickets as well.

Due to his connection with U.S. Fish and Wildlife agents, “Bug Dad” Tad Yankoski is now caring for 98 Antilles pinktoe tarantulas at the Sophia M. Sachs Butterfly House in Chesterfield.

The Missouri Botanical Garden Senior Entomologist told St. Louis on the Air that the spiderlings were intercepted by the federal government on February 9 before they could enter the pet trade.

“Our assumption is that these tarantulas were brought into the country with good intentions,” Yankoski said, adding that the species recently gained endangered status protection under CITES , which is an international organization to protect endangered species.

“These spiders have been part of the pet trade for decades, and over time, the people in their home country [Martinique] are realizing that there are fewer and fewer of them in the wild because people are collecting them to sell to middle men, to sell to wholesalers that ship them around the world,” he said.

Yankoski will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss what it’s like to care for the tarantulas, how they are a vital part of the ecosystem in their home country and why it’s important to avoid support of the black market pet trade for exotic insects.

