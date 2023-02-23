Friday: We Stories was created in response to Mike Brown’s death. Now they are closing

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

We Stories is among several groups in St. Louis who responded to the killing of Mike Brown with anti-racist activism. Now, after seven years, We Stories is shutting down its operations.

During its time, We Stories provided educational resources for families and educators on how to have “anti-biased race-conscious conversations with young children.” All of its resources will be available for free on its website until it shuts down on June 30, 2023.

We will talk with Maggie Klonsky, executive director of We Stories, and board member Pam Washington about why they decided to stop operations and how they plan to continue teaching adults how to talk with young children about race in St. Louis.

Have a question or comment about children’s anti-bias education? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.