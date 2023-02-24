Friday: Missouri spent years rejecting distracted driving laws. That could change in 2023

Missouri is one of just two states without a law that bans distracted driving for all motorists — but that could be changing. Missouri law currently bans only those under 21 from sending a text message from a hand-held device while driving, but, earlier this week, a Senate transportation committee approved bipartisan legislation that could expand that ban to all drivers.

For years, advocates and lawmakers have pushed for such a law, only to see multiple bills die in committee.

Dozens of states have already passed their own distracted driving laws, but these bans are more complex than a straightforward prohibition targeting only texting or cell phone use. On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, reporter Eric Berger, who recently investigated the issue of distracted driving bans for Kaiser Health News , shares his insights into the different ways these laws have been implemented — and why Missouri lawmakers have largely opposed them in the past.

Also joining the show will be former Missouri Republican state representative Jeff Porter, of Montgomery City. During his two terms in office he sponsored legislation three times to limit hand-held cellphone use, though none of the bills became law.

