St. Louis on the Air

Wednesday: How Isaiah Maxi found nature, and new friends, in Missouri parks

By Danny Wicentowski
Published March 1, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST
On a hiking trail, Isaiah Maxi ducks beneath fallen log. Babler State Park.
Courtesy of Isaiah Maxi
/
Isaiah Maxi in Babler State Park in January.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Friday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Isaiah Maxi has been hiking all over Missouri’s state parks — and he's not doing it alone. He documents his journeys on his Facebook group, “The Journey to 100 Hiking Friends,” charting his connections across the state.

Maxi, who works for the Missouri Community Service Commission in Jefferson City, didn’t set out to make new friends. Initially, he had posted to a Missouri hiking Facebook group about his struggles with isolation through the pandemic and how he spent 2022 hiking through 31 Missouri parks. The post attracted hundreds of comments and new connections — and even inspired media coverage in January in the Springfield News-Leader.

On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, Maxi discusses his experience hiking across the state while forging connections along the way. He will also share his picks for favorite hiking parks in the St. Louis region.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org. 

Tags
St. Louis on the Air Missouri State ParksNature
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
