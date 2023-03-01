Wednesday: The St. Louis author who predicted the end of abortion in 1997

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” during the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

The novel "The Misconceiver" is set in 2026. The United States has outlawed abortion and a group of resisters — known as misconceivers — have risen up to aid women seeking abortions.

When the novel was published in 1997, its genre was speculative fiction. Although it was well-received at the time, the novel quickly went out of print — until it was rediscovered in the wake of the overturning of abortion rights in 2022.

Ahead of her Wednesday evening book event at Left Bank Books,St. Louis-native author Lucy Ferriss joins St. Louis on the Air to discuss her chillingly prophetic novel, why it was overlooked after its release, and what it feels like to see it recognized amid conditions that seem almost ripped from her novel’s pages.

Related Event

What: Lucy Ferriss - The Misconceiver — a percent of proceeds benefit the Midwest Access Coalition

When: 6 p.m. on March 1, 2023

Where: Left Bank Books (399 N. Euclid Ave St. Louis, MO 63108)

“St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.