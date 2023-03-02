Thursday: What will it take to curb traffic violence in St. Louis?

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Traffic violence has grabbed headlines in St. Louis the past few weeks, but for Tiffanie Stanfield, the issue has been top of mind since her sister Jameca Niya Stanfield was killed by a hit and run driver while walking at a crosswalk on April 12, 2016.

Emily Woodbury / St. Louis Public Radio A utilities box and safety pole are damaged due to a vehicle crash near the intersection of Macklind Avenue and Chippewa Street.

“I want us to finally pay attention to something that has been plaguing our city, believe it or not, for over 10 years,” Stanfield said. “If anything, it’s gotten worse.”

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss the problems and the solutions around street safety with NextSTL editor Richard Bose, who writes about what has led to such a high rate of pedestrian deaths in St. Louis and what needs to be done to make the region’s streets safer.

Scott Ogilvie, the Complete Streets program manager for the City of St. Louis, will also join the show to share details about the new city law that allocates American Rescue Plan Act funds to improve sidewalks and institute traffic calming measures . The law also includes funding for digital equity, improvements to two parks and for a facility to combine 9-1-1 dispatch calls.

