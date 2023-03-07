Tuesday: How one St. Louis attorney is training crisis counselors in Ukraine

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Disasters result in destruction.

That includes natural events such as earthquakes and it includes wars. After a disaster — or amid an ongoing disaster — people have immediate needs: shelter, food, and first aid are priorities. But as the dust settles and physical wounds heal, people are left to pick up the pieces of their own selves. Surviving a crisis results in injuries that can only be treated by specialized counseling.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air we’ll meet Suzanne Galvin, a partner at Thompson Coburn and FEMA trained crisis counselor. Over 11 days she and her husband most recently put their skills to work in Zory, Poland, and Lviv, Ukraine, where they counseled Ukranians impacted by Russia's invasion. Galvin also helped train crisis counselors and pastors at the Ukrainian Baptist Theological Seminary with the support of a local non-profit, the Ukraine Partnership Foundation.

Galvin will share her experiences in Poland and Ukraine and how they led her to both volunteer and eventually join the board at Ukraine Baptist Theological Seminary.

