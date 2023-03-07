Wednesday: How one urban farmer is teaching people to grow food and connect with the land

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

The days are getting longer, the air is a bit warmer, and gardeners are planning which veggies they’ll plant in their gardens. For St. Louisan Leah Lee, urban gardening and farming is an act of service.

Lee founded Growing Food Growing People in the West End neighborhood. Her goal is to teach others how to build a stronger connection with her heritage’s history with farming, share the yield of her garden with others, and teach people how they can grow their own food to feel their body and spirit.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll meet Leah Lee to learn more about her journey to farming, her goals for the future of Growing Food Growing People, and her upcoming 8-week class to teach gardening practices and history in the Black community.

Have a question or comment about reconnecting with the earth through gardening? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.