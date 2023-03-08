How a St. Louis cartoonist replaced 'Dilbert' in the Washington Post

As soon as they landed in Seattle to speak at Emerald City Comic Con, St. Louis based cartoonist Steenz Stewart learned that their comic strip “Heart of the City” was picked up by the Washington Post — not even three years into drawing the comic. “Heart of the City” replaced the satirical comic strip “Dilbert” after being dropped from the publication because of creator Scott Adams’ racist remarks on his YouTube channel.

In 2020, “Heart of the City” creator and cartoonist Mark Tatulli handed over the reins to Stewart after twenty-two years. Stewart made headlines as one of the few syndicated Black cartoonists in the United States.

Steenz Stewart / Courtesy Copies of "Lost and Found" hit the shelves everywhere on April 4, 2023. You can get an early copy from Steenz at C2E2 in Chicago.

The comic follows a young girl named Heart and her group of theatre friends as they navigate the crushes, hobbies, and changing relationship dynamics that happen in middle school.

“The series is really about her growing up and trying to be the best actress that she can be,” Stewart told St. Louis on the Air. “They're just regular nerdy middle schoolers, and it's all about their growth.”

Stewart said that now they are more comfortable writing longer story arcs than when they first started drawing the comic.

“I'm finding that these stories end up being longer and more complicated, because life is complicated,” Stewart said. “I like to show real relationships in this comic.”

Stewart said they pull from their own memories of middle school when exploring the characters’ more nuanced feelings of the characters. Stewart puts themself in the comics literally, too.

“I'm even illustrated in the comic several times. I'm actually Charlotte's neighbor,” Stewart said, referencing one of the characters. “I like the idea that these characters are real. They're real as magic is real. Even though they are not actually real people, they are real to the readers.”

The second “Heart of the City” collection, titled “Lost and Found,” will be available in bookstores on April 4, 2023.

