Thursday: Now you can follow your ‘Heart of the City’ in the Washington Post

By Avery Lea Rogers
Published March 8, 2023 at 6:41 PM CST
An illustration of four characters from the comic strip "Heart of the City" for the new book. The characters eat lunch in a school cafeteria, looking like they are having fun.
Steenz Stewart
/
Courtesy
Copies of "Lost and Found" hit the shelves everywhere on April 4, 2023. You can get an early copy from Steenz at Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2).

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Drawn by Steenz Stewart in St. Louis, the nationally syndicated comic strip “Heart of the City” replaced "Dilbert" in the Washington Post. The publication is one of many that dropped “Dilbert” after its cartoonist Scott Adams made racist remarks on his YouTube channel.

Stewart became one of few nationally syndicated Black cartoonists when they took over "Heart of the City" after Mark Tatulli retired in 2020. Stewart will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about what is next for “Heart of the City” and how the comic has evolved under their pen.

Related Event
What: Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2)
When: March 31 - April 2, 2023
Where: McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive Chicago, Illinois 60616

Tags
St. Louis on the Air SteenzSteenz StewartComic StripsCartoonsWebster Arts
