Thursday: Now you can follow your ‘Heart of the City’ in the Washington Post

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Drawn by Steenz Stewart in St. Louis, the nationally syndicated comic strip “Heart of the City” replaced "Dilbert" in the Washington Post. The publication is one of many that dropped “Dilbert” after its cartoonist Scott Adams made racist remarks on his YouTube channel.

Stewart became one of few nationally syndicated Black cartoonists when they took over "Heart of the City" after Mark Tatulli retired in 2020. Stewart will join Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about what is next for “Heart of the City” and how the comic has evolved under their pen.

Related Event

What: Chicago Comic & Entertainment Expo (C2E2)

When: March 31 - April 2, 2023

Where: McCormick Place, 2301 S. Lake Shore Drive Chicago, Illinois 60616

Who is your favorite character from “Heart of the City?” Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.