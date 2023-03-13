Tuesday: 314 Day celebrates everything there is to love about St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In a lot of places, March 14 is celebrated as “Pi Day.” Pi is 3.14: the ratio of the circumference of a circle to its diameter.

In St. Louis, March 14 is cause for a different sort of celebration — it’s 314 Day, a play on the date and much of the region’s 314 area code. Started as a celebration by Black St. Louisans, 314 Day is a source of civic pride throughout the region. Citizens are encouraged to shop local, wear gear representing St. Louis sports teams, proudly and loudly bump St. Louis musicians and eat the most St. Louis meal possible ( pizza with provel and St. Paul sandwiches , anyone?).

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air we’ll celebrate why we love St. Louis, flaws and all, with Staci Static, host of “The Static Podcast,” and with Ohun Ashe, founder of For the Culture STL.

Want to share your love for The Lou? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.