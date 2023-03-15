Wednesday: The ‘Malt Whisperer’ behind Civil Life’s American Brown Ale

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

When it comes to St. Louis-made beers, there’s a special place in Iain Shaw’s heart for Civil Life’s American Brown Ale. A staff writer for Sauce Magazine, his new essay “An Ode to Civil Life’s American Brown Ale” sings the praises of the popular local ale.

There’s nothing flashy or trend-setting about the beer, Shaw writes. He describes the beer as “a brewer’s beer” with few imitators, a “teacher’s beer” and a “beer for all seasons and occasions."

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, Shaw will discuss his long-standing fascination with the ale and its status as Civil Life’s flagship drink. He’ll be joined by Dylan Mosely, head brewer at Civil Life. As Shaw’s piece describes, Moseley earned the tongue-in-cheek nickname — “malt whisperer” — for his ability to handle multiple kinds of malts while still ending up with a perfectly brewed and balanced result.