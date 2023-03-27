Monday: How St. Louis plans to use $20 million in APRA funds for development projects

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

A plan unveiled earlier this month dedicates more than $20 million in American Rescue Plan funds to nonprofits and community groups. The funds are intended to help groups working to create economic mobility and opportunity in St. Louis, particularly in its historically marginalized neighborhoods.

City of St. Louis Community Development Administration The City of St. Louis is targeting ARPA funds to communities disproportionately impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. This map consolidates over 10 factors ranging from life expectancy and violent crime rates to education attainment and Internet access to identify the census tracts in the city with the most needs.

Issued through grants, the funding could mean big changes for groups already involved in improving their local communities. The city’s Community Development Administration tailored these grants for neighborhood associations and community groups. The department wants these groups to propose projects that cater to their community’s unique needs — everything from plans for produce gardens, community grocery stores, affordable housing and home repair.

Historically, development in St. Louis has happened in a top-down manner, said Nahuel Fefer. The executive director of the Community Development Administration told St. Louis on the Air that he hopes these grants will empower residents and spur bottom-up development.

The Community Development Administration has allocated $6,750,000 toward housing production projects, $4,000,000 for home repair, $4,000,000 for proactive development, and $4,500,000 for neighborhood beautification and capacity building.

Grant proposals are due by May 15, 2023.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Fefer will share the types of community-led projects they are ready to fund and how the undertaking fits into Mayor Tishaura Jones' economic justice plan.

What: Respondent Workshop - Compliance Requirements & Best Practices

When: Monday, May 1

Where: Zoom

