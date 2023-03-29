Thursday: How Black roller skaters put St. Louis skate style on the map

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

In the roller skating world, St. Louis is known for a few signature skate moves: Ballroom, the G Slide, Slow Rollin, and the STL Shuffle. Roller skating is also particularly relevant and important in the Black community.

With each generation, St. Louis' skate style and culture is passed on but it also changes. Xavier Alexander, known as Professor X or X Man in the skate community, is a prominent local skater and he invented the X Slide which was inspired by the city’s signature skate moves. He has been skating in St. Louis for more than 30 years.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk with Alexander and hear from other Black skaters about STL skate style, the generational changes, and the value of mentorship in the local skate community.

Brian Munoz / St. Louis Public Radio Georgine Hawkins, 61, is the head of the lessons program at Coachlite Skate Center and pictured at the rink on March 11 in Bridgeton. Hawkins reminisces on moving to Milwaukee from her Shaw home when she was 10 and ended up moving back to the Gateway city eight years later. Hawkins said she’s been skating most of those years and with each city, came along its own skating style. “St. Louis has what they call a smooth style,” Hawkins explains. “When you’re dancing, you’re dancing to the offbeats of the music and people have a hard time with that.”

Related Event

What: Skills on Wheels presents the 25th Annual Super Skating Extravaganza

When: April 28-30, 2023

Where: Various locations in Bridgeton and St. Louis

