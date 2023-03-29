Wednesday: Early treatment of Alzheimer’s is key — but diagnosis is too often delayed

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Alzheimer’s disease affects an estimated 6.7 million people living in the U.S. and more than 11 million people who provide unpaid care to those diagnosed with it. As the number of residents 65-and-older increases rapidly in the coming decades, even more people will experience the disease’s effects directly.

On Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll discuss what it is like to live with Alzheimer's and what it means to provide care for those who have it. We'll hear from a medical professional and an unpaid caregiver. We’ll also hear from Deb Jobe, who was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s at age 53.

We also want to hear from you. Do you have a story to share about Alzheimer’s related dementia? Has a family member or loved one spent time in a dementia care facility in St. Louis? What was the experience like?

