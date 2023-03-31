Facing down Missouri’s AG, Kim Gardner tells supporters she will run again

Kim Gardner is no stranger to facing political attacks from Missouri officials. Appearing at a packed church event on Tuesday, she called efforts by Attorney General Andrew Bailey to remove her from office through a rarely used legal mechanism “foolishness.”

During the same event, she announced that she plans to run for another term.

Gardner's position, and legal future, was one of several burning legal issues addressed during Friday’s Legal Roundtable on St. Louis on the Air. Attorneys Eric Banks, Nicole Gorovsky and Mary Anne Sedey discussed updates on the case, and discussed whether Bailey could prevail in his attempt to bring a “quo warranto” motion against her.

"It's a question of, what is the standard?" pointed out Mary Anne Sedey, a partner at Sedey Harper Westhoff. “A lot of people would say [Gardner] is not doing a good job. That's really different compared to what you have to prove to pull them out of office."

In addition to checking back on the state of Gardner’s fight to stay in office, the Legal Roundtable also discussed:



What happens now that attorney Al Watkins’ affinity for the spotlight has landed him in a lawsuit.

The alleged beating of three Muslim inmates by prison guards Bonne Terre.

A federal judge ruling that Missouri’s Second Amendment Preservation Act is unconstitutional.

To learn more about these cases, listen to the full Legal Roundtable conversation on St. Louis on the Air

