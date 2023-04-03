© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SLOTA fleur de lis cover with STLPR Logo - 2023 @1800px.png
St. Louis on the Air

4 new restaurants to try this April

By Emily Woodbury
Published April 3, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT
Bagel Union in Webster Groves
Michelle Volansky
/
Sauce Magazine
Bagel Union in Webster Groves opened in January.

In 2019, a viral tweet introduced the world to St. Louis’ “bread-cut” style of bagels, cut crossways like a loaf of bread. The bagel slices earned the Gateway City some ridicule, to say the least. Fast forward a few years, and now, St. Louis bagel shops are having a moment — and it’s got nothing to do with sacrilegious slicing.

At the recently opened Bagel Union in Webster Groves, people have been known to wait in long lines to receive their orders of sandwiches and bagels with all kinds of toppings: cornmeal, salt, sesame, everything, poppy, onion and tzizel-nickel.

The Vandy
Michelle Volansky
/
Sauce Magazine
The Vandy is located at 1301 S. Vandeventer Ave. in St. Louis.

Sauce Magazine staff writer Iain Shaw said that it’s one of the most exciting new openings this year.

“It's been kind of fascinating, seeing this place come to life. It’s from the team behind Union Loafers, which of course has also established itself over the past eight years as one of the top bakeries in town.”

Shaw joined Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about Bagel Union and several other new St. Louis restaurants to check out this month, including the Vandy, Fleur STL and Lola Jean’s Pizza.

Find this St. Louis on the Air interview on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Stitcher, or by clicking the play button below.

Iain Shaw joins St. Louis on the Air

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org

Tags
St. Louis on the Air Sauce MagazineRestaurants
Stay Connected
Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Emily Woodbury
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content