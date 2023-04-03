4 new restaurants to try this April

In 2019, a viral tweet introduced the world to St. Louis’ “bread-cut” style of bagels, cut crossways like a loaf of bread. The bagel slices earned the Gateway City some ridicule, to say the least. Fast forward a few years, and now, St. Louis bagel shops are having a moment — and it’s got nothing to do with sacrilegious slicing.

At the recently opened Bagel Union in Webster Groves, people have been known to wait in long lines to receive their orders of sandwiches and bagels with all kinds of toppings: cornmeal, salt, sesame, everything, poppy, onion and tzizel-nickel .

Michelle Volansky / Sauce Magazine The Vandy is located at 1301 S. Vandeventer Ave. in St. Louis.

Sauce Magazine staff writer Iain Shaw said that it’s one of the most exciting new openings this year.

“It's been kind of fascinating, seeing this place come to life. It’s from the team behind Union Loafers, which of course has also established itself over the past eight years as one of the top bakeries in town.”

Shaw joined Monday’s St. Louis on the Air to talk about Bagel Union and several other new St. Louis restaurants to check out this month, including the Vandy , Fleur STL and Lola Jean’s Pizza .

