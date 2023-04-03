A reporter found his story in an escape room. Then he became a main character in it

The Story Collider is a storytelling platform and podcast that connects audiences with "true, personal stories about science." Many of those stories come from scientists and doctors, but the principles of science are all around us — even in an escape room.

That was what St. Louis on the Air producer Danny Wicentowski discovered in 2014, when he reported on the then-new trend of escape rooms for the Riverfront Times . Wicentowski performed his story at St. Louis Public Radio as part of the Story Collider show “Variables” on Feb. 13 this year.

“It is a dark and stormy night in St. Louis,” Wicentowski’s story begins. “It is a Saturday in April 2014 and I am doing the same thing I’ve been doing for the past several weekends. I am in a small, nondescript office building in the Central West End. I am locked in a room with strangers. And I am watching them fail.”

Story Collider returns to St. Louis Public Radio on April 11. The show’s theme, “Classification,” features five storytellers, including plant biologist Katie Murphy; Black Girls Do STEM Founder Cynthia Chapple; Kris Kleindienst, owner of Left Bank Books; virologist Sean Whelan; and performing artist Dacia "InnerGy" Polk.

Related Events

What: Story Collider “Classification”

When: 7 p.m. April 11

Where: St. Louis Public Radio's Community Room (3651 Olive St., St. Louis, MO 63108)