Monday: St. Louis Run Crew invites all to run through the 314

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

The benefits of running are well studied and documented. Running is one of the easiest ways to get into fitness, but running culture is not always accessible to everyone.

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll hear from the founder of St. Louis Run Crew , Ricky Hughes. Hughes bills St. Louis Run crew as “open to all paces, faces and laces” by purposefully creating a space for Black and brown runners of all levels to meet, socialize and run.

Related Event

What: St. Louis Run Crew

When: Sunday mornings at 10 a.m.

Where: Kiener Plaza Park (500 Chestnut Street St. Louis, MO 63101)

Have a question or comment about St. Louis Run Crew? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.