Missouri History Museum crowns St. Louis as soccer capital of the U.S.

It’s nearly impossible to talk about sports history without mentioning St. Louis — and that goes for soccer, too.

St. Louis’ first Major League Soccer team is off to a record breaking first season, but City SC is far from the first notch in the region’s soccer timeline. Sam Moore, managing director of public history for the Missouri Historical Society, told St. Louis on the Air that St. Louis is justified to claim the title of first soccer capital in the U.S.

“When you look at the progression [and] the growth of soccer in the United States, all roads lead back to St. Louis, Missouri,” he said. “From the immigrant community here to the sporting community that comes out and supports major teams… this truly is America’s soccer capital.”

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio Sam Moore is the managing director of public history for the Missouri Historical Society

The Missouri History Museum will open their newest exhibit “Soccer City” on Saturday, April 8. Visitors can expect to find 150 years of soccer history in St. Louis, with paraphernalia, archival photographs and personal items from St. Louis-born soccer stars — as well as first-person accounts collected by the Missouri Historical Society.

“We've had people come in, stop up at the front desk and say, ‘Hey, I know [a] soccer superstar who I grew up with,’ and we've been able to gather some great stories,” Moore said.

Currently, Kansas City claims to be the soccer capital of the U.S. , but Moore suggests that the historical and recent evidence says otherwise.

“[St. Louis soccer history] starts in 1875. We continue with a throughline with incredible teams all the way through the present with the run that St. Louis City has been on for the past couple of months. I don't think there's any argument, really.”

St. Louis’ impact on soccer history, both stateside and abroad, may come as a surprise to those that grew up in the region, but that’s likely because the connection is close to home.

“You will be hard pressed to find a child in the St. Louis region who hasn't played soccer growing up. I think we take for granted here that that is a normal thing,” Moore said. “I didn't have an appreciation for [St. Louis’ soccer history] until we really started to dig into the archives. … It's been really fun to get to know that as we prepare to open this exhibit.”

For more about Soccer City’s exhibit and programs listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify, Google Podcast, Stitcher, or by clicking the play button below.

Missouri History Museum crowns St. Louis as soccer capital of the U.S. Listen • 17:13

Related Event

What: Soccer City opening

When: 10 a.m. Saturday April 8, 2023

Where: Missouri History Museum (5700 Lindell Blvd, St. Louis, MO 63112)