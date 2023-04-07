You don’t need to be fluent in Spanish to chant with STL Santos. They’ll teach you

Lee este reporte en español.

"Soy de St. Louis City. ¡Es un sentimiento que no puedo parar!"

Before the April 1 match against Minnesota United SC, a new St. Louis City SC support group, STL Santos, taught this chant to fans in and outside of the stadium — including many non-Spanish speakers. The chant translates to: “I’m from St. Louis City. It is a feeling I can’t stop!”

“That was a very exciting… beautiful moment for us,” said Isabel Díaz, vice president of the STL Santos board of directors.

Compared to other soccer support groups, STL Santos is unique in its leadership because it is mostly comprised of Hispanic and Latina women. This is important to percussion committee chair Patricia Sánchez de Andrei because, she said, people often (falsely) consider soccer as a primarily masculine sport.

Being part of STL Santos helps Sánchez de Andrei meet people from different Spanish speaking cultures and backgrounds. “Sometimes I hear words and phrases that I don't recognize because it's something that's not said in Mexico,” she said. “It's encouraging to me to see other native [Spanish] speakers say, ‘Hey, you use this phrase, what does that mean?’ I'm glad I'm not the only one.”

Every month STL Santos collects donations at their tailgate parties for a different local Hispanic- and Latino-focused nonprofit. “Different support groups have different roles,” Sánchez de Andrei said, “and ours is focused on the Latin American community, the Hispanic community.”

Their tailgate parties are big and come complete with DJs and dancing. One time, Díaz said, the famed “ Toasted Ravioli Man ” even made an appearance.

“We do things with a lot of passion,” Díaz said. “The majority of the group is Spanish speaking, but we have a lot of people who appreciate our culture and want to be there… STL Santos is for everyone.”

Related Event

What: Tailgate party benefiting St. Louis Crisis Nursery

When: Saturday, April 29 from 3-6 pm

Where: Beffa's STL (2700 Olive St, St. Louis, MO 63103)