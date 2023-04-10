© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Tuesday: Catching up with Benton Park Tiny House

By Miya Norfleet
Published April 10, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT




Dwayne Tiggs, 41, looks at building materials he’s salvaged on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, outside of the property he and his partner Rikki are building a tiny home on in Benton Park West.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Construction at the Benton Park Tiny House slowed down at the end of 2022. Other than hosting a couple workshops and having their trailer stolen, things have been quiet on the 7,000 square foot lot. Now that St. Louis has shaken off the last of its winter frost, Rikki Watts and Dwayne Tiggs are ready to roll up their sleeves and get to work.

On Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll get an update from the DIY couple on the construction of their tiny house, upcoming workshops and information on a partnership with a neighborhood tool library.

Have a question or comment for Rikki and Tiggs? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org

St. Louis on the Air Tiny homesBenton Park WestBenton Park Tiny House
Miya Norfleet
Miya is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
