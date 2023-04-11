Tuesday: With 'Violision,' Rupam Ghosh brings devotion, compassion and Hindustani music to St. Louis

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

It’s the first time a St. Louis on the Air interview will start with a Hindustani incantation.

Under normal conditions this chant would be performed accompanied by the lulling strings of a tanpura — a fretless, sitar-shaped instrument used to supply a tonal center for what’s to follow. In St. Louis Public Radio’s studio, Rupam Ghosh will swipe over to his handy tanpura app instead.

Ghosh is on the road for two weeks from North India traveling with only his violin, a suitcase, and a network of musicians from previous travels.

While he’s visiting, he’ll guest lecture a jazz theory class at Washington University, see a punk band at a converted convent in Belleville, record some tunes at Clayton Studios, give a workshop at Parkway Central High School, eat plenty of Korean BBQ, and perform at the Chapel, Lindenwood University, and Jack’s Joint at O’Connell’s Pub.

The devoted and revered disciple of Ustad Amjad Ali Khan is traveling across the U.S. on a mission to share ragas to the raga-deprived Midwest. Ghosh did the same thing last year with the same musicians. This year, he’s continuing to share a lifelong devotion and love for Hindustani music of North India that’s come to define him on the road.

Careful about characterizing any of his relationships as a student-teacher one (even in the classroom), Ghosh remains humble about the concept of achievement. In the classical traditions of Indian studies with his Ustadjee, or guru, a disciple doesn’t accept a level of completion that would qualify him to teach anyone else. “Not learning, [just] sharing,” he corrected fellow Violision performer Matt Pickart at last year’s Focal Point performance.

Learning classical music has traditionally been a private endeavor, one passed down by ear through ancient traditions from one generation to the next. From British rule to more recent times, the Indian government struggles to deliver on its professed value of teaching music in the classroom. Meanwhile, serious students and those who have the means to do so still seek out private mentors for their studies. At university levels, those studies often involve cohabitation to ensure the integrity of the musical transfer.

Ghosh himself states he devoted his entire soul to his guru with whom he began living in 1993.

Ben Wheeler, organizer of Violision, the St. Louis iteration of Ghosh’s tour, is appreciative of Ghosh’s gentle spirituality and what that means for the ensemble. “It’s definitely there,” he said. “We’re barefoot on stage and he’ll take his violin – and he’s sitting down – and he’ll open the case and kiss it and say a little prayer to himself and… it just frames the whole performance in a different way.”

The four members of Violision are Rupam Ghosh (violin), Matt Pickart (violin), Sebastian Buhts (tabla) and Ben Wheeler (bass). They’ll perform Thursday evening at the O’Connell’s Pub venue Jack’s Joint.

Related Event

What: Ben Wheeler hosts Rupam Ghosh & friends for Violision at Jack's Joint!

When: 8 p.m. April 13

Where: Jack’s Joint at O’Connells Pub (4652 Shaw Ave, St. Louis, MO 63110)

