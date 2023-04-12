Thursday: Neil Gaiman to receive 2023 St. Louis Literary Award

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

There are a lot of credits and awards to Neil Gaiman’s name. The English writer won the Newbery and Carnegie Medals for the young adult novel “The Graveyard Book.” He’s also well known for his works “Coraline,” “Neverwhere,” “The Ocean at the End of the Lane,” “American Gods,” “Stardust,” and “The Sandman."

His career covers many genres and many of his works have been adapted for the screen.

On Thursday, Gaiman will receive another accolade: the 2023 St. Louis Literary Award. The award is presented annually by the St. Louis University Library Associates and it recognizes a writer who “deepens our insight into the human condition and expands the scope of our compassion.” Past recipients include August Wilson, Salmon Rushdie, Stephen Sondheim and Margaret Atwood.

