Thursday: Fleet gives the deets on new comic book releases

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Looking for a new comic book to read? The Wizard’s Wagon has you covered.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk about some of Jon “Fleet” Norfleet’s favorite releases from this week. They range from popular comic book properties to new series from Eisner Award-winning comic book writers and artists.

Jon Norfleet’s favorite new releases:

Teen:

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Usagi Yojimbo: WhereWhen #1

Writer: Stan Sakai | Published by IDW

Mature:

W0rldtr33 #1 (Worldtree)

Writer: James Tynion | Published by Image Comics

All Against All #5

Writer: Alex Paknadel | Published by Image Comics

Monarch #3

Writer: Rodney Barnes | Published by Image Comics

Eight Billion Genies #8

Writers: Charles Soule and Ryan Browne | Published by Image Comics