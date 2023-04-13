© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
SLOTA fleur de lis cover with STLPR Logo - 2023 @1800px.png
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: Fleet gives the deets on new comic book releases

By Miya Norfleet
Published April 13, 2023 at 10:49 AM CDT
041123_BM_COMICS-2.jpg
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Jon Norfleet, comic books manager and owner of Wizard Wagon, on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at his shop on the Delmar Loop.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Looking for a new comic book to read? The Wizard’s Wagon has you covered.

On Thursday’s St. Louis on the Air, we’ll talk about some of Jon “Fleet” Norfleet’s favorite releases from this week. They range from popular comic book properties to new series from Eisner Award-winning comic book writers and artists.

Have a question or comment about comic books? Tweet us (@STLonAir), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group, and help inform our coverage.

Jon Norfleet’s favorite new releases:

Teen:
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles/Usagi Yojimbo: WhereWhen #1
Writer: Stan Sakai | Published by IDW

Mature:
W0rldtr33 #1 (Worldtree)
Writer: James Tynion | Published by Image Comics

All Against All #5
Writer: Alex Paknadel | Published by Image Comics

Monarch #3
Writer: Rodney Barnes | Published by Image Comics

Eight Billion Genies #8
Writers: Charles Soule and Ryan Browne | Published by Image Comics

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Avery Rogers is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org

Tags
St. Louis on the Air Comic BooksDelmar Loop
Stay Connected
Miya Norfleet
Miya is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
See stories by Miya Norfleet
Ways To Subscribe

Send questions and comments about this story to feedback@stlpublicradio.org.

Related Content