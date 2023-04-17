Monday: Celebrating 25 years of St. Louis Tionól

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Monday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

For 25 years, musicians of all levels have gathered for the annual St. Louis Tionól — not just to perform traditional Irish music, but to bask in the companionship of fellow performers and attendees.

“The heart of Irish music is a social event,” said organizer Mike Mullins, who co-founded the festival in 1998. “It’s a way of life.”

On Monday’s St. Louis on the Air, Mullins will talk about this year’s St. Louis Tionól. The city’s only Irish music festival will take place on April 20-23. Local musician Nick Brown, a long-time attendee, teacher and performer at the festival, will also join the conversation.

What: St. Louis Tionól

When: April 20-23

Where: Ceili & Sessions at Pat Connolly’s Tavern on Thursday // Concert at Focal Point on Friday (sold out) // Concert at the Sheldon on Saturday, with sessions to follow at O’Connell’s Pub // Workshops for sean-nos dance and traditional Irish music at SLUH high school on Saturday // Brunch & Sessions at John D. McGurk’s on Sunday

