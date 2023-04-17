Monday: How Murphy the bald eagle incubated a rock, and became a dad
There’s a new parent at the World Bird Sanctuary. His name is Murphy, and as a bald eagle he began to attract attention in March when he was spotted incubating a rock in his enclosure.
Murphy’s fixation on fatherhood went viral, but his story didn’t end with a one-sided relationship with the rock. Last week, the sanctuary introduced Murphy to an orphaned baby eaglet. The two have seemingly bonded, and Murphy is now feeding and protecting the eaglet — something no one anticipated when he began caring for the rock.
On Friday’s St. Louis on the Air, World Bird Sanctuary executive director Roger Holloway discusses the incredible story of Murphy, the bird’s unusual journey into parenthood and what comes next for the now internet-famous pair.
