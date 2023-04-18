Tuesday: A St. Louis mosque is going for a zero-waste Ramadan

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Tuesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Like most mosques, Daar Ul-Islam offers free iftar meals for as many as 300 people each night during Ramadan. This year, they are going zero-waste.

Aamna Anwer, who co-founded the sustainability committee at Daar Ul-Islam, told St. Louis on the Air that she hopes their efforts will influence other mosques in the region to be environmentally conscious.

Anwer is also the sustainability coordinator at Washington University, where she works to integrate sustainability practices into all areas of the university. She will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss how she considers sustainability to be a form of worship, and how the committee hopes to codify sustainability efforts into the mosque’s policies.

Have a question or comment about institutionalizing sustainability? Tweet us ( @STLonAir ), send an email to talk@stlpr.org or share your thoughts via our St. Louis on the Air Facebook group , and help inform our coverage.