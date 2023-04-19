Wednesday: An intimate peek into the life of Forest Park’s most famous resident

Emily Woodbury / Award-winning naturalist Mark H.X. Glenshaw has observed and documented the activities of a male great horned owl, his mates and their offspring since December 2005.

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” over the noon hour Wednesday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

At approximately 1,300 acres, Forest Park is one of the largest urban parks in the United States. Despite being in St. Louis’ urban core, the park is home to mammals such as mink, fox, deer, coyote, and many species of birds, including great horned owls.

One particular owl, Charles, is a local celebrity. Charles was named by naturalist Mark H.X. Glenshaw, who boosted the owl into stardom by documenting his habits for the past 17 years.

Join this Wednesday’s St. Louis on the Air as Glenshaw leads an “owl prowl” through Forest Park. He’ll share insight on why Charles calls Forest Park home, the tragic fate of Charles’ former mate and their eggs, and details about the new mate Charles is courting.

“Charles has not only been hooting, but he's also been going to the nest and showing her the nest, calling from the nest,” Glenshaw said, “which is essentially an owl version of saying, ‘Hi, I've repainted the baby's room, I've bought the ring, I want to meet your parents. I'm very serious.’”

Related Events

What: Forest Park Owls: Hiding In Plain Sight

When: 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 27

Where: Edwardsville Public Library (112 South Kansas Street, Edwardsville, Illinois 62025)

What: Forest Park Owls: Mating, Nesting, and Owlets

When: 12 p.m. Saturday, April 29

Where: St. Louis Public Library-Carpenter Branch (3309 South Grand Boulevard, St. Louis Missouri 63118)

What: Forest Park Owls: Mating, Nesting, and Owlets

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, May 4

Where: Mascoutah Public Library (3 West Church Street, Mascoutah, Illinois 62258)