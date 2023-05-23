Everyone should be carrying the overdose reversal medication naloxone, advocates say

The FDA approved an over-the-counter nasal spray naloxone, also known by the brand name Narcan, in March, allowing the opioid overdose reversal medication to be sold directly to consumers.

Emily Woodbury / John Gaal saved the Narcan spray bottle that he used to revive a fellow passenger on Southwest Airlines flight 928 in October 2022.

“While it is an amazing step, to allow more availability, it has done nothing for our work,” said Nichole Dawsey, the executive director of PreventEd, which is a nonprofit focused on harm reduction through education and advocacy.

“Most of the people that we're giving Narcan to are either — A: lacking insurance and they're not going to go into CVS or Walgreens and pay the $30 copay,” she said. “Or B: There's such shame and stigma that surrounds this, the last thing they're going to do is … go into a pharmacy and say, ‘Oh, hey, I think I need Narcan.’”

The Biden Administration has expressed a desire to work with pharmaceutical makers to make the medication more affordable. At the same time, the Federal Aviation Administration is considering requiring naloxone to be included in medical kits on all airline providers.

John Gaal witnessed first hand the medication’s ability to save lives when he stepped in to administer Narcan to a fellow passenger on a Southwest Airlines flight in October of 2022.

“When we shot him with the Narcan, we put the oxygen mask on him, rolled him onto his side in the rescue position, [and] within three minutes, he had come back to life. That cemented in my mind why we call this ‘the Lazarus drug.’ I saw someone come back to life,” Gaal said.

He is hopeful that the FAA will decide to include naloxone in its emergency kits by the end of the summer.

“I think this is one of those issues that if we do not take action, more and more people are going to die,” he added.

PreventEd offers training on how to deliver naloxone via nasal spray . Dawsey hopes that someday soon, everyone will carry a couple doses with them as they go about their day (sometimes, especially with fentanyl, multiple doses are necessary).

Emily Woodbury / Nichole Dawsey, left, is the executive director of PreventEd. John Gaal, right, is the director of the Missouri Works Initiative “Worker Wellness Program.”

“Everyone should be carrying it,” she said. “Many times we hear people say, ‘Oh, I don't need that. I don't know anyone that uses drugs.’ We all know somebody, but guess what? We all fly on planes. We all go to the grocery store. … The time I had to use it, I was at the farmers market.”

