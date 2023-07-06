Jon-Paul Wheatley’s handmade soccer balls were a TikTok sensation. Then FIFA called

In 2021, in the heart of the pandemic, Jon-Paul Wheatley turned attention from homemade craft projects to a more ambitious goal: Designing and sewing his own soccer balls.

Now, some two years and millions of views later , the UK-born transplant’s TikTok account @jonpaulsball has gained over 500,000 followers — and attention from FIFA and Adidas

“I had no intention of making balls. At that point [in 2021] I just wanted to stay busy during lockdown,” Wheatleytold St. Louis on the Air. “I just decided randomly to try and make a ball… And I just thought, ‘I could probably do that better…So, I tried again. And I've basically been in that headspace ever since — and now there are hundreds of balls in my apartment.”

An apartment full of handcrafted soccer balls is just one result of Wheatley’s efforts in his downtown St. Louis workshop. Last year, FIFA flew him to Qatar to attend the World Cup, during which he produced two balls commemorating the tournament.

He is also a committed fan of the St. Louis City SC soccer team. He incorporated the team colors and design into a new ball that he revealed in a video titled “56 seconds of pure St. Louis City propaganda .”

The ball, made of 20 interlocking triangles, is infused with multiple elements of St. Louis’ essence, including dirt from the Gateway Arch grounds, grass from Forest Park, and thread soaked in the Mississippi. And that’s not all.

“There’s some Imo’s cheese,” he continued. “There’s Pappy’s barbeque. I took a very small amount of Ted Drewes in there — so there’s a few St. Louis artifacts stitched inside.”

