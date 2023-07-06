Thursday: Jon-Paul Wheatley went from TikTok to making soccer balls for FIFA
Jon-Paul Wheatley turned his fascination with crafting soccer balls into more than half a million followers on TikTok.
Wheatley’s creations — crafted from materials ranging from old cleats to water pipes — caught the attention of FIFA, which invited him to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Coming off a recent video he captioned as “56 seconds of pure St. Louis City propaganda,” the UK-born transplant to St. Louis will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss his craft and how he makes soccer balls for the likes of superstar Lionel Messi.
