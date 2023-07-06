Thursday: Jon-Paul Wheatley went from TikTok to making soccer balls for FIFA

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live .

Jon-Paul Wheatley turned his fascination with crafting soccer balls into more than half a million followers on TikTok .

Wheatley’s creations — crafted from materials ranging from old cleats to water pipes — caught the attention of FIFA, which invited him to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Coming off a recent video he captioned as “56 seconds of pure St. Louis City propaganda,” the UK-born transplant to St. Louis will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss his craft and how he makes soccer balls for the likes of superstar Lionel Messi.