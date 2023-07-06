© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
St. Louis on the Air

Thursday: Jon-Paul Wheatley went from TikTok to making soccer balls for FIFA

By Danny Wicentowski
Published July 6, 2023 at 11:38 AM CDT
Jon-Paul Wheatley in his St. Louis workshop on Monday.
Brian Munoz
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Jon-Paul Wheatley, a St. Louis-based designer and social media star, on Monday at his home studio in downtown St. Louis. Wheatley started ball making during the coronavirus pandemic and quickly became a social media star after showcasing his unconventional designs, leading the way for his partnerships with global companies like Adidas and FIFA. Now, he and his wife Allison are soon launching a business in hopes of commercializing the effort under the name "12 Pentagons."

This interview will be on “St. Louis on the Air” at noon Thursday. This story will be updated after the show. You can listen live.

Jon-Paul Wheatley turned his fascination with crafting soccer balls into more than half a million followers on TikTok.

Wheatley’s creations — crafted from materials ranging from old cleats to water pipes — caught the attention of FIFA, which invited him to the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

Coming off a recent video he captioned as “56 seconds of pure St. Louis City propaganda,” the UK-born transplant to St. Louis will join Tuesday’s St. Louis on the Air to discuss his craft and how he makes soccer balls for the likes of superstar Lionel Messi.

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Ulaa Kuziez is our production assistant. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org.

Tags
St. Louis on the Air SoccerMajor League SoccerSt. Louis City SC
Danny Wicentowski
Danny Wicentowski is a producer for "St. Louis on the Air."
See stories by Danny Wicentowski
