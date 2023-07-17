© 2023 St. Louis Public Radio
Culture & History
St. Louis on the Air

In ‘Wannabe,’ NPR’s Aisha Harris reckons with the pop culture that shapes us

By Emily Woodbury
Published July 17, 2023 at 3:22 PM CDT
Aisha Harris, co-host of NPR’s “Pop Culture Happy Hour” answers a question during an interview for “St. Louis on the Air” on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Ethical Society in Ladue, Missouri. In her’ new book, “Wannabe: Reckonings with the Pop Culture That Shapes Me,” Harris reflects on the pop culture that influenced her.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
Aisha Harris wants us to take pop culture more seriously.

“It's often seen as the desert or the counter programming to the real stuff that's happening,” she said. “Obviously, there are some things that are more important than others, but I also think that pop culture and politics go absolutely hand-in-hand in every way possible.

Copies of “Wannabe: Reckonings with the Pop Culture That Shapes Me” by NPR “Pop Culture Happy Hour” co-host Aisha Harris, on display on Monday, June 26, 2023 at the Ethical Society in Ladue, Missouri.
Tristen Rouse
/
St. Louis Public Radio
“If that weren't true,” she adds, “then we wouldn't have people trying to ban books; we wouldn't have people trying to ban drag queens.”

In her new book “Wannabe: Reckonings with the Pop Culture That Shapes Me,” the co-host of NPR’s “Pop Culture Happy Hour” podcast shares her experiences as a Black, suburban 90s-kid turned-30-something, city-dwelling journalist while digging into the shifting ways we interact with pop culture — and how it touches us in ways we may not even realize.

Harris joined St. Louis on the Air host Elaine Cha in June before a live audience to discuss “Wannabe: Reckonings with the pop culture that shapes me.” Listen to the conversation on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast by clicking the play button below.

Aisha Harris talks with "St. Louis on the Air's" Elaine Cha

St. Louis on the Air” brings you the stories of St. Louis and the people who live, work and create in our region. The show is produced by Miya Norfleet, Emily Woodbury, Danny Wicentowski, Elaine Cha and Alex Heuer. Ulaa Kuziez is our production intern. The audio engineer is Aaron Doerr. Send questions and comments about this story to talk@stlpr.org

Emily Woodbury
Emily is the senior producer for "St. Louis on the Air" at St. Louis Public Radio.
See stories by Emily Woodbury
