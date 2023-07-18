Dolly Parton’s ‘9 to 5’ lifts a St. Charles barbershop chorus to its 5th championship

On July 8, on a stage in Louisville, Kentucky, 113 costumed singers belted out Dolly Parton’s “9 to 5” in a choreographed, frenetic performance that featured doctors, chefs, cowboys, businessmen, athletes and construction workers.

The performance would go on to win gold at the International Barbershop Harmony Society Convention — the fifth championship for the St. Charles-based Ambassadors of Harmony barbershop chorus.

Jim Henry, the chorus’ co-director, told St. Louis on the Air that the song choice reflected the passion and efforts of its singers.

“These are people who do many other things; just as the song says, none of them are being paid. These are all people who are doing this just for the love of it,” he said.

The work on next year’s performance at the society will likely begin in August and September. Under the competition’s rulings, the chorus will be allowed to perform, but there’s no chance for a dynasty: Championship winners are not eligible to compete for the gold for another two years.

“I joined this ensemble when I was 15 years old,” noted Jonny Moroni, who began singing with Ambassadors of Harmony as a high school student in the early 2000s. He was named co-director in 2013.

“I love it because of the singing,” he continued, “but I’ve fallen in love with it — and it's become such an integral part of my life — because of the character of the members in the ensemble.”

To hear more from Jim Henry and Jonny Moroni, including a discussion of the history of barbershop chorus, listen to the full St. Louis on the Air conversation on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast or by clicking the play button below.

How a barbershop chorus won its 5th championship Listen • 26:39