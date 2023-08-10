An elk secretly survived Army hunters. It inspired St. Louis and created a park

Spread over 500 acres in St. Louis County, Lone Elk Park is the home to herds of elk and bison. But the park’s origin, and its distinct name, presents a story that writer and history fan Jackie Dana describes as “a testament to history's ability to blend natural beauty and wartime necessity.”

That combination inspired her to dive into that history, which she chronicled in a detailed post on her “Unseen St. Louis” newsletter on Substack. The piece, published July 31 and titled “How a single animal changed history,” takes the reader through the area’s origin as a mining town, its multiple stints as property of the U.S. Army, and the decision by Army officials during the late 1950s to eradicate the area’s previously imported elk population.

But in 1964, when St. Louis County reacquired the land, a single bull elk was discovered roaming the park. It had apparently survived the Army’s efforts because it was young and looked similar to a deer. A wave of public interest followed, leading to efforts that eventually built new herds of elk and bison.

It wasn’t until a recent visit, and an encounter with a knowledgeable park ranger, that Dana learned of the park’s complicated history.

“I have to admit, I hadn't bothered to really examine the history of Lone Elk Park before that,” Dana told St. Louis on the Air host Elaine Cha on Thursday. “I thought the name was just kind of a fun name. I didn't realize that the story really was a lone elk that had survived…. and that he had given the park its name.”

There are still parts of the story of Lone Elk Park that surprises St. Louis County Parks ranger Sgt. Cheryl Fechter, who has spent years leading visitors through the park — visitors like Dana, who was inspired to write about it.

“Every time I go to Lone Elk Park I see something new,” Fechter said, “something different that I totally enjoy.”

To hear more from Jackie Dana and Sgt. Chery Fechter, including more details about the Army’s involvement in the area, listen to the full St. Louis on the Air conversation on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast or by clicking the play button below.

How Lone Elk Park got its name Listen to Jackie Dana and Sgt. Cheryl Fechter on "St. Louis on the Air."