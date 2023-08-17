Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance’ tour lands in St. Louis on Monday and the ‘BeyHive’ is buzzing

Beyoncé is set to bring “big energy” to the Dome in Downtown St. Louis on August 21. Fans of the mega superstar, known as the BeyHive, have been abuzz over the Renaissance tour’s high production value, ever changing wardrobe, and in anticipation of being in the presence of Queen Bey herself.

Miya Norfleet / St. Louis Public Radio DJ Nico Marie is a proud member of the 'BeyHive' and co-host of Icon: A Tribute Series, Beyoncé Edition

DJ Nico Marie, along with fellow DJ Makeda Kravitz, will host “Icon: A Tribute Series, Beyoncé Edition” at Sophie’s Artist lounge on August 18 to celebrate Beyoncé’s stop in St. Louis.

“We are planning a night of Beyoncé,” Nico Marie told St. Louis on the Air. “There’s going to be Beyoncé-themed cocktails. It’s a place for everybody part of the BeyHive to celebrate this monumental time.”

Nico Marie shared that this will be her first time seeing Beyoncé perform live. Beyoncé included St. Louis in initial stops for the Renaissance tour, unlike her 2016 Formation tour where St. Louis was added as a secondary city.

Local fans of live music often languish that St. Louis is skipped over by national and international acts, but Nico Marie was not surprised by the St. Louis date and she’s looking forward to seeing her idol live. “I'm greatly anticipating it,” she said. “I'm probably gonna cry.”

For more about “Icon: A Tribute Series, Beyoncé Edition” and what songs DJ Nico Marie and producer Miya Norfleet are looking forward to hearing at the Renaissance tour, listen to St. Louis on the Air on Apple Podcast, Spotify or Google Podcast by clicking the play button below.

Related Event

What: Icon: A Tribute Series, Beyoncé Edition

When: August 18 9 p.m. - 1 a.m.

Where: Sophie’s Artist Lounge (3333 Washington Ave. St. Louis, MO 63103)